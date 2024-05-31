The General Legal Council has called Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie to the bar along with 181 other new lawyers

This happened at a special meeting of the council charged with the responsibility of overseeing legal education in Ghana

Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo gave words of advice to the new lawyers at the session

The General Legal Council has called Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie, the former president of the Ghana Journalists Association, to the bar.

The 66-year-old was among 182 new lawyers called during a special meeting of the General Legal Council.

Gifty Affenyi Dadzie. Source: Gifty Affenyi Dadzie

Source: Facebook

Members of the council led by the Chief Justice welcomed the new lawyers.

Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo while congratulating the students and their families, cautioned the new lawyers.

She said the law profession is not a space for the mediocre exhibition of purported superiority of knowledge.

Instead, she said it was a space of consistent, humble and reflective models of thinking to enable service.

According to Justice Torkornoo, the world is “facing unprecedented challenges that demand the wisdom, resilience, and understanding in how lawyers translate legal norms learned and apply them to problems.”

To achieve their mandate as lawyers, the Chief Justice further urged the lawyers to approach their work with a sense of duty and responsibility.

Ama Governor rejoices at last

YouTuber Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor, was the highlight of the event as she was finally called to the bar after years of denial.

In 2022, she was first denied the opportunity to be called to the Bar after one Hajia Siduri filed a petition to the Council purporting that the Governor was not morally fit to be a legal practitioner.

Consequently, her name was withdrawn from the list and she was denied enrollment for the subsequent years.

Ama Governor admits her queer orientation

YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Governor admitted in public for the first time that she is queer.

Her sexuality is among the reasons she was not called to the Bar last year, following a petition to the General Legal Council by "a concerned citizen" that her actions were unbecoming of an aspiring lawyer.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh