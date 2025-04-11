KNUST bans 2 notorious former students from the school’s campus

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has declared two former students, Ransford Fosu-Boateng and Raphael Appiah Owusu, persona non grata on its campus.

The school said the two continued to be threats to campus security and order depute being sacked from the school.

In an April 11 statement, the school said Fosu-Boateng was dismissed on March 21, 2022, while Owusu’s dismissal took effect at the end of the 2023/2024 academic year.

Despite their removal from the university roll, the school said the two continued to infiltrate the university and disrupt activities on campus.

The school said it was compelled to ban the students following their alleged involvement in an unlawful assembly that led to vandalism and the destruction of university property.

Management of the school also warned current students to refrain from associating with the two.

