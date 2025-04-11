KNUST bans 2 notorious former students from the school’s campus
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has declared two former students, Ransford Fosu-Boateng and Raphael Appiah Owusu, persona non grata on its campus.
The school said the two continued to be threats to campus security and order depute being sacked from the school.
In an April 11 statement, the school said Fosu-Boateng was dismissed on March 21, 2022, while Owusu’s dismissal took effect at the end of the 2023/2024 academic year.
Despite their removal from the university roll, the school said the two continued to infiltrate the university and disrupt activities on campus.
The school said it was compelled to ban the students following their alleged involvement in an unlawful assembly that led to vandalism and the destruction of university property.
Management of the school also warned current students to refrain from associating with the two.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.