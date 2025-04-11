Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that his favourite goal came during his time at Real Madrid, calling it the most beautiful he ever scored

He said the moment was unforgettable and praised the skill and precision it required

For five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, the reaction from fans made it even more special

Cristiano Ronaldo is a goal machine with over 900 goals in official competitive matches—more than any player in football history.

According to the International Federation of Football History & Statistics, Ronaldo stands alone in reaching that milestone.

By comparison, Pelé is credited with 762 goals, while Lionel Messi is still chasing Ronaldo’s record.

Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Settles on His Greatest Career Goal

Source: Getty Images

With a tally that high, you'd think it would be hard for the Portuguese icon to choose a favourite. Yet, some moments are unforgettable—even for a player of his caliber.

One of those was his stunning long-range strike for Manchester United against Porto in the 2008 Champions League, which earned him the inaugural FIFA Puskás Award. But according to Ronaldo, it wasn’t his greatest goal.

The One Goal That Stands Above the Rest

In an interview with France Football (via the All Football App) after reaching the 700-goal mark, Ronaldo revealed that his favorite goal came during Real Madrid’s 3–0 away win against Juventus in the 2018 Champions League quarter-finals.

That night, he scored twice—but it was the second goal that captured global attention.

“If you ask me to choose, I would say the same goal against Juventus: the overhead scored," Ronaldo said.

“It’s a goal I’ve been trying to score for years. There, it happened at a crucial moment, in an important match, against a great team and an exceptional goalkeeper, Buffon.

“Look at the height at which I take the ball. More than 2.40m. It’s incredible. For me, it’s one of the most beautiful overheads ever scored, and I don’t say that because I scored it.”

Despite being hailed as one of the greatest goals in Champions League history, Ronaldo’s acrobatic effort finished second in the 2018 Puskás Awards, with Mohamed Salah’s curled strike against Everton taking the top prize.

From Flair to Finisher: How Ronaldo Rewired His Game

Interestingly, Ronaldo wasn’t always the prolific scorer he is today. During his early years at Manchester United, he didn’t reach double digits in league goals—scoring just four, five, and nine in his first three Premier League seasons

In the same interview, Ronaldo opened up about how his mindset evolved as he matured:

“At 19-20, I understood that football was numbers, titles, records. Not just on-the-pitch performance or dribbling. If you want to win something, you have to score.

“Scoring is the most important thing in football, after the victory of your team, but both are linked, so I evolved in the way of playing and thinking football.

“At first, I dribbled, I was doing a show with my footwork. I realized that it was not enough. That I had to score goals.

“I was fortunate in Manchester to have great players around me who made me understand and helped me improve my technique.”

From an exciting young dribbler to the most prolific goalscorer the game has ever seen, Cristiano Ronaldo’s transformation is one of the greatest evolutions in football history—and his iconic goal against Juventus stands as a shining symbol of that journey.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh