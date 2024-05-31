CSO Gives Verdict On Electoral Commission Following Voter Registration

Care Ghana has said the Electoral Commission has been humbled by mistakes made during the voters registration

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Care Ghana’s Executive Director said there were still credibility concerns

The commission had to correct the initial data on persons registered during the voters registration

Election monitoring CSO Care Ghana has remained critical of the Electoral Commission following the just-ended limited voters registration.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Care Ghana’s Executive Director, David Kumi Addo, said the commission had done little to boost confidence in it following criticism of its operations in recent years.

While Addo noted that the commission had been forthright with the public, he felt the shift in posture was due to notable failings.

"They have been forced to eat humble pie because of the numerous unpardonable mistakes that were committed.”

"We will have to look at subsequent things or activities that they will handle that will help us to come to a conclusion that perhaps they have made a U-turn on their usual posture.”

Avoidable mistakes from the EC

The commission had to correct the initial data on persons registered during the voter registration exercise at various points during registration.

The commission said it has decided to use Excel instead of Corel Draw from now on to prevent such mistakes from being repeated.

Addo maintains that these mistakes were avoidable and unbecoming of an institution like the Electoral Commission.

"Clerical mistakes are not something that a very important institution like the Electoral Commission must engage in.”

The commission began the limited registration process for first-time voters and persons who wish to own a voter card on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The Electoral Commission hoped to register at least 623,000 first-time voters nationwide.

Violence during voters registration

YEN.com.gh reported that there was a clash between supporters of the NPP and NDC in Awutu Senya West on May 7, 2024

The clash occurred during the first day of the voters registration exercise because of a dispute over the registration order.

Also, there was gunfire at a voters registration centre in the Cape Coast North constituency of the Central Region on May 9, 2024.

