Otumfuo: UCC To Award Asantehene A Doctorate Degree: "He's A Man Peace"
- The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has declared its intentions to award the Asantehene an Honorary Doctorate
- The honour is to recognise Asantehene's distinguished services to the nation, especially his efforts to promote unity and development
- Netizens have welcomed the news in good faith and took to the comment section to laud both the Asantehene and the UCC for this move
The University of Cape Coast (UCC) is set to confer an Honorary Doctorate on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The move is in recognition of Asantehene's efforts to promote unity and development in the country.
In a statement dated July 11, 2024, UCC announced the great news, appreciating Otumfuo's significant contribution to humanity.
"The University further appreciates his demonstration of love, peace, and democracy by convincing leaders of various political parties in Ghana to sign a pledge to ensure peace before, during and after Ghana's Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2012," portions of the statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) read.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Otumfuo will receive the honorary doctorate on September 5, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the New Examination Centre (NEC), UCC.
See the post below:
Netizens celebrate as UCC decides to honour Otumfuo
The news has been well received by netizens who hailed Otumfuo and UCC in the comment section. They were delighted over UCC's decision to acknowledge the Asantehene's efforts.
@Sarkodiebalaw wrote:
"Piaawwwwww."
@Nana K Ababio wrote:
"They will start crying under the post ryt now."
@Psamuel Azare wrote:
"Piaaawwww."
Otumfuo boasts about being incorrupt: "None of my judgements has been influenced by bribes"
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has taken pride in his pristine reign and touts himself as an incorrupt King.
NAM1: Court shares update on Nana Appiah Mensah's Menzgold "fraud" case: "You have a case to answer"
Addressing the Sub-Metro, Municipal, and District Imams of the Ashanti Region, the revered King boldly asserted that bribes have never influenced his judgments.
During his meeting with the Imam, as captured in a video shared by @Opemsuo Radio on YouTube, the Asantehene categorically stated that he did not need money from anyone to serve his kingdom and his people.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yem.com.gh