The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has declared its intentions to award the Asantehene an Honorary Doctorate

The honour is to recognise Asantehene's distinguished services to the nation, especially his efforts to promote unity and development

Netizens have welcomed the news in good faith and took to the comment section to laud both the Asantehene and the UCC for this move

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) is set to confer an Honorary Doctorate on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The move is in recognition of Asantehene's efforts to promote unity and development in the country.

Photos of UCC and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Image source: UCC, Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

In a statement dated July 11, 2024, UCC announced the great news, appreciating Otumfuo's significant contribution to humanity.

"The University further appreciates his demonstration of love, peace, and democracy by convincing leaders of various political parties in Ghana to sign a pledge to ensure peace before, during and after Ghana's Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2012," portions of the statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) read.

Otumfuo will receive the honorary doctorate on September 5, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the New Examination Centre (NEC), UCC.

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate as UCC decides to honour Otumfuo

The news has been well received by netizens who hailed Otumfuo and UCC in the comment section. They were delighted over UCC's decision to acknowledge the Asantehene's efforts.

@Sarkodiebalaw wrote:

"Piaawwwwww."

@Nana K Ababio wrote:

"They will start crying under the post ryt now."

@Psamuel Azare wrote:

"Piaaawwww."

Otumfuo boasts about being incorrupt: "None of my judgements has been influenced by bribes"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has taken pride in his pristine reign and touts himself as an incorrupt King.

Addressing the Sub-Metro, Municipal, and District Imams of the Ashanti Region, the revered King boldly asserted that bribes have never influenced his judgments.

During his meeting with the Imam, as captured in a video shared by @Opemsuo Radio on YouTube, the Asantehene categorically stated that he did not need money from anyone to serve his kingdom and his people.

Source: YEN.com.gh