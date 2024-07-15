The Auditor-General is pursuing a driver who failed to deliver about three million condoms to medical stores

The Auditor-General is pursuing a driver who failed to deliver about three million condoms to the Regional Medical Stores in the Eastern Region.

The driver, identified as Joe Gyaten, was tasked to deliver the contraceptives, including 120,000 vials of Depo-Provera, to the Regional Medical Stores on August 22, 2022.

The infraction was outlined in a 2023 Auditor-General

However, the entire consignment, worth GH¢1.34 million, was never received at the stipulated destination.

Gyaten has also been unable to account for the items prompting the Auditor-General's inquest.

Graphic Online reported that this was contained in the latest Auditor-General’s Report on the public accounts of ministries, departments and agencies for 2023.

Stores and procurement irregularities discovered during the period amounted to GH¢2.06 million.

The irregularities were detected through the Temporary Central Medical Stores Requisition and Issue Voucher, dated August 22, 2022.

The report stated that a follow-up investigation at the Regional Medical Stores showed that Gyaten failed to deliver the contraceptives to the storage facility.

As a result, the items remained unaccounted for, and their whereabouts remained unknown.

This discovery suggested a potential case of misappropriation or mismanagement of public resources, warranting further investigation and action.

Last year, the Auditor-General reported over GH¢15.1 billion in irregularities from statutory institutions in 2022.

It also recovered over GH¢11.52 million in unearned salaries and allowances.

Auditor-General's contract extended by two years

YEN.com.gh reported that the president extended the contract of the Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, for two years.

His contract was expected to expire on August 1, 2024, after reaching the statutory retirement age.

However, according to Citi News reports, IMANI Africa was not enthused about the contract extension and described it as needless.

