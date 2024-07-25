Two vibrant female candidates have found their way into the ranks of the KNUST SRC executives

Samuella Opoku Agyemang and Nana Yaa Aduakye won the various offices they contested in the just-ended elections

Netizens who saw the post announcing their victories were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

Two bold and beautiful women have defied all odds to emerge as part of the newly elected KNUST SRC executives voted into office to run the institution's affairs.

Samuella Opoku Agyemang and Nana Yaa Aduakye have been voted to represent students in the esteemed offices of the Women's Commissioner (WOCOM) and the General Secretary.

Two fearless and confident ladies have been elected among the KNUST SRC executives Image source: Voice of KNUST

Source: Twitter

The General Secretary's office

The KNUST General Secretary's office was fiercely contested by two women, Samuella Opoku Agyemang and Kekeli Woelinam.

At the end of the highly contested race, Samuella had kicked her contender out of the race with over 10% votes.

Samuella Opoku Agyemang secured 12,254 votes, equivalent to 57.4% of the total votes cast, and Kekeli Woelinam amassed 42.6%.

The WOCOM's office

The esteem office of the WOCOM was also contested by three beautiful women: Nana Yaa Aduakye, Ruby Tang and Mavis Anning. At the end of the race, Nana Yaa and Mavis Anning were kicked out, leaving Ruby Tang as the newly elected SRC WOCOM. She amassed 2,985 of the total votes cast.

Netizens hail new WOCOM and General Secretary elect

Many have hailed the ladies for attaining this feat in a jurisdiction where women are encouraged to take up leadership roles.

Netizens who saw the post were proud of the ladies and congratulated them in the comments section.

@nahniama wrote:

"Ogya Ogya Ogya , my girl did it."

@nkay_LM wrote:

"I don't know her. But i really like her a lot. The natural afro hair."

@ebenezer_carson wrote:

"Finally."

KNUST gets new SRC leaders

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that KNUST's Electoral Commission has released the results and declared the winners of the 2024 SRC elections.

At the end of the highly contested race, some candidates were victorious while others were eliminated.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of all the winners of the recently concluded KNUST 2024 SRC elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh