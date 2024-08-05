Thomas Amoani, a Free SHS graduate and a government scholarship beneficiary, has bagged a First Class degree from Brunel University London in the UK

Amoani, who completed Adeiso SHS in 2020, scoring 8As in WASSCE, was handed a scholarship President Akufo-Addo's intervention

The brilliant but needy student had appealed for financial help to make his dream of studying Economics a reality

Thomas Amoani, an Adeiso Senior High School (SHS) graduate in the Eastern Region who received a government scholarship, has bagged a Bachelor's degree from Brunel University in London, UK.

Amoani graduated with honours in Economics and Finance at the school's recently held graduation.

Thomas Amoani graduated from Brunel University with First Class Photo source: Borga Sam

Adeiso SHS boy's WASSCE results get Akufo-Addo's attention

Amoani who completed SHS in 2020scored 8As in his WASSCE. He gained national attention after it emerged that he could not afford to pay for his university education.

The boy's predicament caught the attention of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who ordered the scholarship secretariat to offer him a scholarship.

True to the Akufo-Addo's order, Amoani was handed the scholarship, and he arrived at Brunel, a highly-ranked UK university, for his studies, weeks later to start his studies in Economics.

Thomas Amoani excels at Brunel University

Many months after starting school, Amoani showed the stuff he is made of, excelling in his class.

He emerged as the Overall Best Student in Economics at Brunel University London in 2022 and did not take his foot off the pedal.

Amoani gets 1st Class honours at Brunel University

The young man not only got his degree but did so with First Class Honours and received the ultimate prize in Economics and Finance for the 2023/24 academic year

Photos shared on Facebook by Borga Sam showed Amoani dressed in an academic gown and posing for the cameras.

