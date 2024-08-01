Seasoned Ghanaian musicians Samini and Efya have flown to the US for this year's African Most Beautiful USA Experience on August 3

Their arrival has hiked up the traction for the event as fans drool over their upcoming performance

Sarkodie, who was announced as part of the headliners, is expected to join the Ghanaian entourage in time for the concert

African Most Beautiful USA is an annual pageant and a philanthropic drive to support several charitable projects across the continent.

Last year, the winner received a car as the ultimate prize and became a goodwill ambassador championing the cause of young African women.

This year's edition, in partnership with Loggy Entertainment, will feature a music experience produced by Ghanaian promoter Papa Loggy.

Samini and Efya in the US Photo source: Instagram/Saminidagaati, Instagram/Efyanokturnal

Source: Instagram

Papa Loggy welcomes Efya and Samini

In May this year, multiple-award-winning Ghanaian artistes Sarkodie, Efya, and Samini were announced as headliners for the 2024 edition of the AMBUSA experience, which will be held at the Ritz Theatre in New Jersey.

Reggae singer Samini and Efya have already arrived in the US. Papa Loggy, founder of Loggy Entertainment, who has worked with top global acts, including Morgan Heritage, was at the airport to welcome them.

Rapper Sarkodie, who has announced his involvement in the show, is expected to join Efya and Samini in the US before August 3.

Fans react to Efya and Samini's arrival in the US

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Samini and Efya's arrival in the US.

sika_eventz said:

"Would be nice if they perform love rock , Saara Etc"

kim_o_neal wrote:

"Daabi oo efya no she’s not coming back anaa"

classic__abenaclaudia noted:

"Ohhh I was standing next to you guys at jfk😂😂I was like these faces are familiar 😂😂"

itz_lazy_ghanaba remarked:

"After all this loads 😂😂 she will end up wearing underwear and tube."

Sarkodie, Darkovibes and King Promise to perform in Paris

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the French Embassy had announced that Sarkodie, Darkovibes, and King Promise would perform at the African Fan Zone as part of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Sarkodie's DJ, who announced the show prematurely, was forced to backtrack after mistakenly announcing the rapper as a performer for the Olympics Opening ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh