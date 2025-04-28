Former Ghanaian player Anthony Baffoe's wife looked magnificent in a stylish gown for her birthday shoot

Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare wore a custom-made gown in a series of pics she shared on her Instagram

Many social media users commented on Kalsoume Sinare's beautiful outfit and flawless makeup in the photos

Kalsoume Sinare, esteemed Ghanaian actress and the wife of retired footballer Anthony Baffoe, showcased her impeccable style for a recent birthday photoshoot.

For this special occasion, she donned a bespoke gown that masterfully combined traditional elements with modern elegance, drawing attention on her Instagram.

Anthony Baffoe's wife Kalsoume Sinare looks classy in a kente gown for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @kalsoumesinare.

In a striking post shared by the award-winning Canadian-Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, Kalsoume wore a long-sleeved gown crafted from intricate green lace, beautifully adorned with vibrant colours and symbolic patterns of kente fabric, which is a hallmark of Ghanaian culture.

This fusion of styles not only highlighted her heritage but also underscored her status as a fashion icon.

To complement her exquisite gown, Kalsoume Sinare chose a red sequined turban that echoed the rich hues of her ensemble, adding a touch of glamour to her overall look.

The celebrity mother's makeup was beautifully done, with a soft focus on her flawlessly shaped eyebrows and a delicate pink lipstick that enhanced her natural beauty.

She accessorised her outfit with elegant gold earrings and a classic gold wristwatch, while her wedding ring, a cherished symbol of her long-standing marriage, sparkled prominently.

Anthony Baffoe and his wife, Kalsoume Sinare, look adorable together. Photo credit: @anthony_baffoe.

Kalsoume Sinare slays in a kente gown

Some social media users have commented on Kalsoume Sinare's beautiful birthday photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Jackie Appiah stated:

"Happy Birthday, Your Excellency. Wishing you a joyous celebration and a moment to reflect on the remarkable difference you’ve made. May this special day bring you happiness, and may the coming year bring continued health, success, and fulfillment @kalsoume."

ssoniaibrahim stated:

"😍😍happy birthday aunty."

Bigdjejomas stated:

"Happy birthday to you beautiful angel wishing you many more 🎈💋."

Check out the photos below:

Anthony Baffoe celebrates his wife

In another series of photos, Anthony Baffoe and Kalsoume posed together, radiating love and charm in their coordinated white outfits against the backdrop of their elegant mansion.

This couple, who tied the knot in 1994, embodied romantic partnership as they smiled for the camera, with Anthony in a crisp white shirt that perfectly complemented his wife’s grace.

Additionally, Kalsoume, who is also the sister of Ghanaian politician and former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Said Sinare, looked ethereal in a flowing white abaya accompanied by a gold turban, perfectly accentuating her refined taste, while she carried a chic white designer bag.

The Instagram video is below:

Kalsoume Sinare celebrates her daughter's birthday

YEN.com.gh also previously reported on Kalsoume Sinare's daughter, Shera Baffoe, who celebrated her birthday on April 15, 2025.

Overflowing with joy, she shared captivating images of her child clad in an adorable pink ensemble, reflecting her favourite colour.

Shera Baffoe looked pretty in a stylish pink top, artfully layered with a trendy pink blazer decorated with a leopard print pocket.

