Nigerian actress Annie Macaulay has officially announced her divorce from the love of her life, 2Face Idibia

Annie Macaulay was presented at the 2025 Headies Awards, which was held over the weekend in grand style

Some social media users have commented on Annie Macaulay's elegant outfit to the star-studded event

Annie Macaulay has confirmed her divorce from musician Innocent 2Baba Idibia during the 17th Headies Awards ceremony held on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

The Netflix's Young, Famous & African star, who had not publicly addressed the situation for several months, made her announcement while co-presenting the award for Best Afrobeat Singer of the Year alongside Farooq Oreagba, known as the King of Steeze.

Netflix’s Young, Famous & African star Annie Macaulay announces her divorce from 2Face Idibia at the Headies Awards 2025. Photo credit: @annieidibia.

While introducing herself on stage, Annie Macaulay momentarily hesitated over her married name before correcting herself, indicating her return to her maiden name.

“Annie Idi… Oh! Sorry, Annie Macaulay. Hey, single ladies!”

Annie Macaulay's joke drew enthusiastic cheers and applause from the audience, as seen in the trending video.

This confirmation followed earlier signs this year when Annie Macualay re-emerged on social media in March, shortly after 2Baba announced their separation.

The famous actress signed off her posts using her full name, Annie Uwana Macaulay, notably omitting her married name, Idibia.

Annie Macaulay and 2Baba, who shared two children, officially concluded their marriage in January 2025 after the singer publicly announced their split.

Since then, 2Baba has proposed to Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, introducing her to his family and community in Benue State, which has sparked speculation about a potential wedding.

The video of Annie Ibidia at the event is below:

Annie Macaulay trends with her look at Headies

Annie Macaulay made a bold fashion statement with her three-piece ensemble at the Headies 2025.

She wore a colourful crop top and matching skintight trousers that she styled with a green trench coat designed with frills.

The style influencer looked gorgeous in a short hairstyle and flawless makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

The Instagram video of Annie Macaulay's outfit is below:

5 photos of Annie Macaulay in stylish outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Annie Macaulay, the beautiful ex-wife of 2Face Idibia, who looked classy in sophisticated attire for her most recent picture sessions.

The famous Nigerian actress who won over Africans with her high fashion sense on the Young, Famous and African reality series on Netflix.

Some social media users have commented on Annie Macaulay's beautiful photos trending on Instagram.

