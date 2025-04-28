Over 70,000 passports have been abandoned at the Passport Office, Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa claims

In an X post, he noted that this trend is worrying, however, measures are being put in place to curb this

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Foreign Affairs Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa has stated that over 70,000 passports sit at the passport office without being claimed by their owners.

In an X post, the Minister expressed concern over the development, stressing that immediate action is critical to prevent further inconvenience to citizens.

Foreign Affairs Minister laments passports abandoned at the passport office. Image source: Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

A passport is an essential travel document that grants individuals the legal right to travel internationally, serving as proof of identity, nationality, and citizenship.

However, in this case, over 70,000 Ghanaians are left without their passports, which are now gathering dust at the Passport Office.

The Minister, worried over the trend, explained that frustration often leads applicants to give up on chasing the travel document.

To curb the trend, the Minister stated that his outfit is working on innovative measures to satisfy customers and ensure that the passports are duly delivered to their respective owners.

See the Minister's post below:

Netizens react to 70,000 passports abandoned

Netizens who saw the Minister's post were divided in the comments section. Many proposed solutions to the menace, while others shared their experience.

@_ghanaprince wrote:

"For a courier to work well, house addresses & street names must work as well. Otherwise, dispatchers will end up waiting longer than expected. It’s time for each household to have a mailbox."

@Kofivava wrote:

"Eliminate goro boys! Passport should be an online service only."

@DanK_2022 wrote:

"Applicants are tired of following up for collections. “It is not ready” excuses."

@sktettey wrote:

"For God and Country Called Ghana."

@edudzi wrote:

"Correct Guy."

Ablakwa launches Chip-Embedded passport

Meanwhile, the Minister was at the Foreign Affairs Ministry ( Passport Head Office) on Monday, April 28, 2025, for the launch of Ghana’s Chip-Embedded Passport.

​Ghana officially rolled out its new chip-embedded passport system today, April 28, 2025, marking a significant advancement in the nation's travel documentation and security measures.

The new passports incorporate over 100 advanced security elements, including nanotechnology and micro Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chips, making them highly resistant to forgery. The biographical data page is crafted from multi-layer compressed polycarbonate, enhancing durability and tamper resistance.

Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa launches Chip-embedded passport. Image source: Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

This upgrade aligns Ghana with the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) mandate that all member countries transition to chip-embedded passports by 2030. While the issuance of old biometric passports ceases today, existing ones remain valid until the 2030 deadline.

To enhance service delivery, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced a 24-hour passport operation and delivery service, with Ghana Post designated as the primary courier.

Applicants can track their passport application process online, from submission to final delivery, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh