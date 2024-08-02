A Ghanaian academic scholar, Dr Kenneth Gyamerah has been appointed as an assistant professor at Ontario Tech University in Canada

A young Ghanaian academic scholar based abroad, Dr Kenneth Gyamerah has been appointed to the faculty of one of the top universities in Canada.

Dr Kenneth Gyamerah, who recently acquired his doctorate, announced on Facebook that he had joined the Mitch and Leslie Frazer Faculty of Education at Ontario Tech University.

Dr Kenneth Gyamerah lands a new role as an assistant professor at Ontario Tech University in Canada

The young Ghanaian scholar would work as an assistant professor of education in his new job.

Taking to his Facebook page to announce his latest achievement, Dr Gyamerah expressed delight and preparedness to contribute his quota towards nurturing the next generation of teachers in Canada.

"I look forward to contributing to training the next generation of teachers, school leaders, and researchers who will transform education in Canada and beyond!" he wrote.

Dr Gyamerah also thanked some individuals who played significant roles in his blooming academic career.

"Thanks to my academic mentors, family, and friends for their support over the years," he stated.

Dr Gyamerah's academic journey

In May 2024, Dr Kenneth Gyamerah successfully defended his thesis for a PhD qualification in Education Policy at Queen's University in Canada.

The young Ghanaian academician is also a Chevening scholar, having been awarded a scholarship to study MSc in Education Policy and International Development at the University of Bristol, UK.

Dr Kenneth Gyamerah is also a fellow of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), a programme of the US Agency for International Development, which seeks to develop the leadership and entrepreneurship skills of participants and connect them with their peers and the American people.

