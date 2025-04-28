A young Ghanaian man is trending on TikTok after he posted a video calling on Ghanaians to advise him

He lamented that his ex-wife, after jilting him, now wants to return and has sent a video pleading for forgiveness

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have advised the young man on what steps he should take in the wake of this issue

A young Ghanaian man took to social media to open up about the ordeal he was facing and sought advice from Ghanaians.

This comes after he posted a video lamenting that his embattled ex-wife, who jilted and left their baby in his care, is pleading for forgiveness over her actions.

Ghanaian man cries as ex-wife pleads to return to the marriage. Photo credit: @shugar.233/TikTok

The man explained that the lady, after ditching him and abandoning the baby, now wants them to reunite as husband and wife.

The video he posted showed the lady shedding tears, apparently trying to convince the young man to give her a second chance.

He also posted another video of his disgruntled ex-wife desperately trying to persuade him to take her back.

In the wake of his ex-wife’s pleas, the young man has appealed to Ghanaians to offer their advice on what he should do regarding the issue.

A Ghanaian man seeks advice from netizens over the actions of his ex-wife. Photo credit: @shugar.233/TikTok

"She has now sent her family relatives to beg me for forgiveness and love her again. need advice on what to do," he stated.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to man's dilemma on ex-wife seeking reunion

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views regarding the concerns raised by the young man.

While some advised him to forgive the woman for the sake of their child, others encouraged him to move on with his life.

Chichi_Faculty replied:

"Just forgive her, okay? It's hard to find genuine people nowadays, and she is the only one who can truly love your daughter because she gave birth to her."

Akosua indicated:

"Those saying he should forgive her because of the child — did the woman think about the child before leaving?"

Only God reacted:

"Bro, sometimes God pushes our loved ones away so they can learn their lessons, okay? For the sake of what you guys shared, if you still love her, forgive her, please. People change. Hmmm, ɛyɛ asɛm oo."

Cuttieee Caesar commented:

"Don't forgive her, bro. They should learn to stay in a relationship no matter how bad it gets."

Mhaamigal wrote:

"She didn’t get someone like you when she left, so she decided to come back. But there’s nothing we can do it's about love matter and we don’t want to be third person."

