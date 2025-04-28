A young Ghanaian man, Nana Qay, has celebrated securing US citizenship after relocating abroad for greener pastures

He flaunted his newly acquired American passport in a TikTok video, expressing excitement about his achievement

Nana Qay now plans to travel the world, with Ghana set to be his first destination as a US citizen

A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to celebrate his success story after relocating abroad for greener pastures.

In a video sighted on TikTok, the man, identified as Nana Qay, indicated that he had secured his American citizenship.

A Ghanaian man secures American citizenship and flaunts his new passport on social media. Photo credit: @nana_qay/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Beaming with excitement, the young man flaunted his newly acquired passport, which officially confirmed his status as a citizen of the United States of America.

Although Nana did not indicate how long it took him to secure his citizenship, the excitement written on his face indicated how determined he was to get it.

The US passport is ranked as the ninth most powerful passport in the world, according to the Henley Passport Index.

Holders of the passport can travel to 186 destinations without the need for a visa.

Bearing this in mind and having secured his blue-covered passport, the newly conferred US citizen indicated his intentions to embark on globetrotting across the world.

"My favourite book, Let’s go travelling," he wrote in the caption.

He consequently asked his followers to help him choose which country to travel to first, between Ghana and Mexico.

"We got it. Where should I travel to, Mexico or Ghana? Let’s toss a coin. Hey, Ghana, it is," he said amid excitement.

Ghanaian man shares his plans to travell across the world with his American passport. Photo credit: @nana_qay/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

After a few tosses, Nana settled on travelling to Ghana, his country of birth, as his first destination.

With the US citizenship in the bag, Nana Qay now has the same rights as any other American citizen.

This means that he has the right to vote, protection from deportation, access to government benefits, and the ability to sponsor his family members back home in Ghana to join him in the US.

It would also provide him with easier access to certain government jobs and scholarships.

Netizens congratulate the Ghanaian man

Upon coming across the video of the Ghanaian man, many social media users thronged the comment section to congratulate him on his success abroad, while others made inquiries.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@jheirs said:

"Gloryyyyyy to God! Congratulations, sir."

@5starGeneral also said:

"Congratulations, I had the same feeling when I opened mine."

@user9550816973739 commented:

"Bro, your account changed when you got that book? Or do you have more vacation days from work? Same same."

@Berimaba also commented:

"This reminds me of when mine arrived a few years ago. The feeling was great.

Man secures Canadian PR, US Green Card

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man took to social media to celebrate after securing his Canadian Permanent Residency.

This, he claimed, came a few months after he secured his US Green Card.

This means that the Ghanaian man could live and work in either country permanently.

