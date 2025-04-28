Famous Nigerian content creator Jarvis received several congratulatory messages when she flaunted the beautiful interior of her new mansion

She showed the beautiful rooms, which included one specially for her streaming and gaming activities, as well as the well-decorated white themed living room

in the video, she told her fervent fans to expect high-quality content and that she was more than happy to move into her own home

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Famous Nigerian content creator Jarvis has moved into her new mansion, and she flaunted its beautiful interior in a video which she shared on social media.

Peller's girlfriend, Jarvis, flaunts her mansion. Image Credit: @realjadrolita

Source: TikTok

Jarvis moves into her mansion

In the introduction of the video, Jarvis was excited to invite her fans and followers into her home through the lens of her videographer.

The home tour started in the living room, which had a splash of white walls and couches. The mini table in the middle of the living room matched the marble wall setup where the television was placed.

Her room had a separate room for gaming and all her streaming activities, which was well-decorated.

Sharing some remarks towards the end of the video, Jarvis noted that she was happy and grateful to finally own her space.

She acknowledged how far she had come through her career as a Nigerian streamer and AI character impersonator on social media, as she hoped to achieve more in life.

"Actually, I am so so excited. I am happy. I am grateful. And I believe that with whatever I have achieved right now, I would be able to achieve more."

With her moving into a beautiful and more spacious home, the girlfriend of famous Nigerian streamer Peller noted that fans should expect more exciting content of high quality.

"Trust me, guys. I am coming up with good YouTube mad content. Trust me. Quality. Top notch. Expect me," she said in the closing remarks of the video.

Reactions to Jarvis' new home

Peller and several other social media users thronged to the comment section to congratulate Jarvis on her new home.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the home of Peller's girlfriend, Jarvis:

₱ɆⱠⱠɆⱤ said:

"Our new home is here 😁❤️"

Ìñîôlùwã🧚‍♀️🥰 said:

"Congrats 🎊 but your room fine pass purple speedy room , Jarvis room is classic. Don’t come for me pls"

That gurl 🌸 Jenny 💖💍said:

"E fine pass speedy house"

am_tifexx said:

"Is it only me that’s so excited and happy for Jarvis 😍😍😍I’m just smiling and happy 😃 congratulations Aminata we love you 😘 more to come 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

OLUWASEGUNFUNMI🎚️🤍 said:

"Omo and some Gifter never buy house or Car 😢"

Pictures of Jarvis and Peller

Peller's girlfriend, Jarvis, flaunts her mansion. Image Credit: @realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Peller and Jarvis clash after Ghana trip

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian streamer Peller found himself in hot water after a heated dispute with his girlfriend, Jarvis, following his recent trip to Ghana.

Jarvis publicly called out Peller, accusing him of disrespecting their relationship during his stay in Accra from April 10 to April 13.

Videos showing Peller partying with female content creators in Ghana went viral, sparking conversations and mixed reactions across social media platforms.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh