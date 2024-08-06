Three unions in the education sector have threatened to strike on August 9, 2024, over the alleged non-payment of allowances

Involved unions include the Federation of Senior Staff Associations and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union

Demanding justice, the unions have accused the finance minister of acting in bad faith when it comes to their allowances

Three unions have threatened to strike on August 9, 2024, if the Ministry of Finance does not pay them their agreed increased allowances on time.

The unions in question are the Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana, the Federation of Senior Staff Associations of Ghana, and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union of the Trade Union Congress.

A strike threat comes from the Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana, Federation of Senior Staff Associations and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union.

In a statement, the unions accused the finance ministry of acting in bad faith after negotiations on the allowances, which resulted in an agreed increase on June 26.

“The unions believe that the government is using Machiavellian tactics to deny us of an agreement reached with them.”

Citi News reported that the unions claimed they have tried to engage the Ministry on several occasions to release a letter sanctioning the payment of newly agreed allowances to members.

They also said the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission is ordering the universities not to pay the new rate until a letter from the Ministry authorising the payment is released.

They lamented that universities receiving government subventions have been paid, including arrears, while those institutions directly on the Controller and Accountant General’s payroll have been left out.

Previous strikes by university workers

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Senior Staff Association-Universities in Ghana disrupting activities in public universities after a strike lasting about a month.

The union and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana both went on strike from January 17, 2024, to February 9, 2024, affecting teaching and learning.

They wanted the government to pay all outstanding debt and contributions with interest from February to December 2023, as per rates stipulated by the Pension Act, Act 766.

The striking unions said they were also upset with the policy of cancelling their overtime allowances, which the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission had later reversed.

