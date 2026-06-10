Harry Kane has identified France, Argentina, Brazil and Spain as England’s biggest threats at the 2026 World Cup

England are aiming to win their first World Cup since their historic triumph in 1966

Kane is just two goals away from surpassing Gary Lineker as England’s all-time leading World Cup scorer

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England have not lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy in the last 60 years. Their only triumph came on home soil in 1966, when they won the tournament for the first and only time in their history.

Now, the Three Lions are targeting glory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and captain Harry Kane has identified the nations he believes represent the biggest obstacles to England’s hopes of ending their long wait for global success.

Kane Highlights the Main World Cup Contenders

Ahead of the tournament, the Bayern Munich striker was asked which teams he considered the strongest competitors in the competition.

Kane had no hesitation in naming several of international football’s traditional powerhouses as the biggest threats.

“I think there'd be a few, like, you know, every major tournament,” Kane told B/R Football.

“I think France, Argentina, Brazil, Spain – there's a lot, there's a lot of great teams.

“You could go through the list, and that's what makes it so tough, right?

“It's not just as simple as just two teams playing against each other.

“I think there's a lot that goes, a lot of other stuff that goes into it, and we need to be prepared for that.

“But, yeah, there's some of the teams, for sure, who will be a threat.”

Kane’s comments underline the challenge facing England as they attempt to navigate one of the strongest World Cup fields in recent memory.

England Chasing History Under Thomas Tuchel

Under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel, England head into the tournament determined to end their lengthy drought without a major international trophy.

The squad is packed with talent and arrives in North America with ambitions of winning a World Cup for the first time since 1966.

Kane will be central to those hopes.

The Bayern Munich star enjoyed another outstanding season, winning the European Golden Boot after scoring 61 goals in 51 matches for the German champions.

He is also England’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 113 appearances and is expected to play a decisive role in the team’s campaign.

The 32-year-old could also make more history during the tournament. Kane currently has eight World Cup goals, leaving him just two behind England’s all-time leading World Cup scorer, Gary Lineker, who scored 10 goals on football’s biggest stage.

Before their World Cup journey begins, England will face Costa Rica in a final warm-up match on Wednesday, June 10.

Attention will then turn to Group L, where England open their campaign against Croatia on June 17. They will then face Ghana on June 23 before concluding the group stage against Panama on June 27.

If England can maintain their impressive form and live up to expectations, Kane and his teammates could finally write a new chapter in the nation’s football history.

Source: YEN.com.gh