NSMQ announced the graduation of Prince Debrah Jr from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The former Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School student obtained a degree in Computer Science

Netizens praised his academic brilliance while discussing his new dreadlock hairstyle

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) took to Facebook on June 8, 2026, to celebrate the academic milestone of one of its prominent alumni.

2021 PRESEC NSMQ star Prince Debrah Jr surfaces with new dreadlocks as he graduates from MIT in Cambridge, USA. Image credit: NSMQ/Instagram

Source: UGC

Prince Debrah Jr., who gained national recognition as an NSMQ finalist in 2021 representing Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), has graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The young scholar completed his undergraduate program, earning a degree in Computer Science from the world-renowned American institution.

The celebration spotlighted his journey from a local quiz star to an international graduate.

"Congratulations to Prince Debrah Jr., #NSMQ2021 finalist from Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), on graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a degree in Computer Science. Wishing you continued success as you embark on the next chapter of your academic and professional journey," The official NSMQ page wrote on the platform.

The Instagram post below has the photos of the PRESEC NSMQ star Prince Debrah Jr.

Dreadlocks' hairstyle challenges conventional academic stereotypes

Beyond celebrating his academic prowess, the update sparked heavy engagement as netizens focused on the young graduate's physical transformation.

Many commentators noted how his choice of dreadlocks challenged conventional stereotypes regarding appearance and academic excellence in African educational settings.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

David Andorful said:

"This guy was the secret behind Otumfuo Mawuena's fame. I was at KNUST Business School to watch their Semi-finals against Persco. His IQ is over the roof. Kudos."

Bra Dëly George joked:

"Ghana will make you think that you are a humble person with down cut don go style up to locks."

Gideon Ethiam wrote:

"It doesn't mean his degree and Richlove degree are different are they ? Remember Richlove is doing degree in computer science in UCC."

Frimponmaa Nimoh argued:

"NSMQ has its role to play, and we should stop undermining a programme that is making an impact in its own way."

Charles Hooper added:

"Nobody is talking about his hairstyle? Interesting!!"

Richlove Oduro gets unexpected support from the United States. Image credit: Richlove Oduro

Source: Facebook

Richlove Oduro lands huge opportunity from US-based philanthropist

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Richlove Oduro, the Ghanaian student and photographer who recently became the subject of widespread social media discussions, has received a major boost for both her education and growing photography career.

The good news came from Agbeko Odione Kumordzie, popularly known as Prof Double Double, a Ghanaian philanthropist and social media personality based in the United States.

The philanthropist publicly reached out to Richlove through a series of Facebook posts, assuring her that better days were ahead and announcing several forms of support intended to help her pursue her dreams.

Source: YEN.com.gh