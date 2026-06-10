Ghanaians in Canada are trending for the right reasons in the wake of the Black Stars’ first match against Panama

This follows the decision of a group of Ghanaians to rehearse some popular Ghanaian cheerleading songs in anticipation of the match

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the decision taken by the individuals

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Ghanaians in Canada are building up to Wednesday, June 17, to offer massive support to the senior national team, the Black Stars, when it takes on Panama in its first group game in the 2026 World Cup.

The quest to offer support to the team received a big boost after Ghana’s High Commission to Canada announced the issuance of free tickets to fellow citizens to go and watch the game at BMO Field in Toronto.

Ghanaians in Canada warm up as they meet to rehearse JAMA songs ahead of Black Stars vs Panama match. Photo credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images, @theanumstudios/TikTok

Source: UGC

A TikTok video, which is now making waves, shows an adorable moment where some Ghanaians in Canada were rehearsing how to cheer on the team.

The group, numbering about 40 men, were seen singing popular cheering songs often referred to as jama in anticipation of the World Cup game.

Amid drumming and dancing, the group sang in unison with joy, as though they had been practising for some time now.

Watch the TikTok video of Ghanaians rehearsing Jama songs.

Ghana’s World Cup preparations hit by setback

The Black Stars, meanwhile, suffered a setback after their scheduled behind-closed-doors friendly against Honduras on June 9 at the American University Stadium in Virginia was called off.

This came after the Honduran Football Federation withdrew from the fixture following their own international commitments, including a recent 2-0 defeat to Argentina in Texas.

The Black Stars are in a group with Panama, England, and Croatia, and would be hoping to qualify for the next round for the first time since 2010.

Carlos Queiroz, coach of the senior team, has expressed confidence in his team ahead of the World Cup campaign, following a decision to relocate the team to Bryant University over privacy concerns.

Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup suffer a major blow ahead of Panama opener on June 17, 2026. Photo by Warren Little.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions to Ghana's preparations for World Cup

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video also commended Ghanaians for their initiative to support the Black Stars.

Stylitantwi stated:

“Katanga spirit dey inside Elvis May Father John bless him.”

Kobby indicated:

“Only time I’ve seen this guy serious.”

Mrdenz7 stated:

“Can’t wait to see you on the touchline.”

Ohene added:

“The choirmaster that never was. All-time Paradise.”

ma_wukee indicated:

“Oh, the Jama is safe… the boys over there can handle it.”

Dennis Dankwa indicated:

“Arr, Elvis be Katangee right? Action dey, morale dey above sea level.”

Supercomputer rates Ghana's World Cup chances

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta's supercomputer simulation has given Ghana low chances when it comes to the likelihood of winning the 2026 World Cup.

The factors it dwelled on were the Black Stars’ poor form, having not won a match since October 2025, despite a new coach bringing energy to the dressing room.

Source: YEN.com.gh