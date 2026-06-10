The government plans to revise the Basic Education Certificate Examination timetable for better student welfare

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu emphasised the need for reduced Basic Education Certificate Examination stress on students

Proposed changes will shift the Basic Education Certificate Examination start date to a new day in the week

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The government is reviewing the Basic Education Certificate Examination timetable to create longer intervals between papers and reduce pressure on candidates.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, said the current timetable placed unnecessary stress on students.

The government is reviewing the Basic Education Certificate Examination timetable to create longer intervals between papers. Credit: Bono GES

Source: Facebook

Speaking at Aburi Girls’ Senior High School on Wednesday, June 10, he acknowledged concerns about the current examination structure, which runs from Monday to Friday, saying it places unnecessary stress on students.

Iddrisu explained to the press that under the proposed review, the exam will now begin on Wednesdays.

“The government is reviewing the BECE exams calendar. So now the BECE will begin on a Wednesday and end the following Wednesday, so that adequate time is given to our learners to prepare for BECE across the country.

He added that the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service will oversee the implementation of the revised timetable once finalised.

The Basic Education Certificate Examination is both for certification and selection into Senior High Schools and Technical Institutes in Ghana.

The results of the examination are based on Continuous Assessment and the external examination.

The Continuous Assessment forms 30% whilst the external examination forms 70% of the total assessment.

2026/2027 calendar for basic schools

The 2027 Basic Education Certificate Examination is expected to take place in May.

According to the timetable released by the GES, the first term of the 2026/2027 academic year will begin on September 8, 2026, and end on December 17, 2026.

Students will vacate from December 18, 2026, to January 4, 2027. During the first term, students will go on a two-day mid-term break from November 5.

The second term will reopen on January 5, 2027, and close on March 25, 2027. Students will go on vacation for the second term from March 26 to April 19, 2027.

They will resume for the third term on April 20, 2027 and close on July 22, 2027. This will mark the end of the 2026/2027 academic year.

BECE candidates to select schools after results

In another major change, the Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates will now select their preferred senior high schools only after their results are released.

This is part of efforts to reform the Computerised School Selection and Placement System.

Iddrisu explained that the new approach will introduce a mandatory one-week window following the release of results, during which candidates can finalise their school selections based on their actual aggregates.

The 2026 BECE is expected to take place from Monday, May 4 to Monday, May 11, 2026. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

Source: Facebook

Under the Computerised School Selection and Placement System, students were required to select their Senior High Schools before sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

In 2025, the Ministry of Education launched investigations into allegations of bribery in the ongoing Senior High School placement process.

GES shared harmonised prospectus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GES released the 2025 harmonised prospectus for first-year SHS students.

The service has warned schools that they are prohibited from requesting additional items from students.

The prospectus is divided into categories, with basic school supplies and cleaning equipment for students.

Source: YEN.com.gh