A teenage Ghanaian boy from the Eastern Region has built an excavator from waste materials

Identified as Majeed Nana Yaw, the 14-year-old junior high student conducted a test run for his machine

Netizens who came across the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), were impressed by his talented

A 14-year-old Ghanaian boy, Majeed Nana Yaw has put his science lessons and passion for machines into good practice.

The teenage boy, who is reportedly a Junior High student of a yet-to-identified school in the Eastern Region of Ghana has built a mini excavator from waste materials.

Majeed Nana Yaw, a talented Ghanaian boy in JHS builds a mini excavator. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X.

Source: Twitter

In a video posted on X, Majeed Nana Yaw was captured running a test for his excavator at his parent's house in the Eastern Region.

It is unclear what controlled the mini excavator, but the video clearly shows that it ran on a battery

The Ghanaian boy's creation shows his ability to put theory, learnt in the classroom, into practice.

It also demonstrated his impeccable understanding of the law of physics propounded by English physicist and mathematician Isaac Newton many centuries ago.

A woman's voice, probably the mother, was heard encouraging and praising Majeed Nana Yaw for his talent.

"The beginning of every endeavour requires hard work and sacrifice, but the good times will definitely come," she said.

Netizens impressed by Ghanaian boy talent

Netizens who came across the video on @eddie_wrt's X page seemed impressed by the Ghanaian boy's talent.

@AmaduHamza300 said:

"Basi law of physics should be mandatory in our community, he uses Pascal law of pressure to create this amazing thing."

@AskGhanaMedia also said:

"If only our self-serving politicians would put politics aside and help this young genius, he could go even far… Let’s hope his talent isn’t stifled by our system."

@drakedewoo1 wrote:

"Africans we have allot of talent but our leaders are the problem."

@GolDar2023 also wrote:

"Born in wrong country. May he find his helper."

Ghanaian man builds drone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a talented Ghanaian man built a flying drone with functioning lights from local materials.

The 23-year-old junior high school leaver demonstrated how the device works during an interview with Accra-based Peace FM.

The young man explained he got his inspiration from existing drones during the interview which was monitored on Facebook.

Source: YEN.com.gh