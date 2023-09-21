An old student of Acherensua SHS is appealing for help in order to attend university

Emmanuel got 6As in the 2022 WASSCE but still remains home due to financial constraints

He is hopeful of attending the University of Ghana so he can actualise his dream of becoming a lawyer

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Emmanuel Effah Odei, an intelligent old student of Acherensua Senior High School, is pleading for financial assistance in order for him to be able to attain tertiary education.

The 19-year-old who read General Arts in school, passed the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with flying colours as he bagged As in six subjects, a B in one subject and a C in another subject respectively.

Acherensua Shs old boy seeks help to attend uni Photo credit: @Emmanuel Effah Odei

Source: UGC

Despite the impressive performance, the quest for Emmanuel to enter the University of Ghana to study law has been hampered by a lack of funding.

Sharing his plight with YEN.com.gh, the young man from a nuclear family of ten members said his parents are not in good financial standing to afford his university education.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"Sometimes what to eat is a problem for us," he said.

He revealed that he once worked as a bus conductor, popularly referred to as a mate, hoping that he could generate money to see himself through school.

"I am the fourth born, and l am trying to work hard so I can bring happiness to my family. I want to make my mum and dad happy

Poised to become a lawyer, Emmanuel is pleading with charitable organizations and groups to come to his aid and support him financially so he can actualize his dreams.

Persons who want to support Emmanuel can contact him on 0553074676.

Girl who got 5As now works at a drinking spot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old student of Navrongo Senior High School who represented her school in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ) needed financial help in order to pursue tertiary education.

Jennifer Anaale Apingu, who had student As in five subjects, Bs in two subjects and a C in one subject, has unfortunately been unable to further her education due to financial challenges.

The young girl who worked as a head potter in order to see herself through senior high school, was working at a drinking spot in Navrongo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh