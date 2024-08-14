Nana Appiah, a young Ghanaian man recounted how he started life as a street hawker in Accra many years ago

The now-wealthy man said he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey with GH¢70 as his start-up capital, selling storybooks at the Tema Station

With meticulousness and self-discipline, Nana Appiah said he was able to create wealth from the little money he invested

A Ghanaian man, identified as Nana Appiah has opened up about how he created wealth with his meagre resources.

According to Nana Appiah, he started his entrepreneurial journey many years ago by selling storybooks at the Tema Station in Accra.

Nana Appiah, a Ghanaian man builds wealth with a GH¢70 business he started at the Tema station in Accra. Photo credit: @nanaappiah566/TikTok.

The young man said he started the business with a paltry GH¢70 as his start-up capital.

Recounting his life experiences to a group of guys, Nana Appiah said he slept at the Tema Station because he could not afford rent in the capital at the time.

Despite the challenges he encountered, the entrepreneur said he persevered to become the successful man that he is today.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Appiah said he now owns a chain of businesses and properties across Ghana.

"I started with only GH¢70 by selling storybooks at the Tema Station. I also slept there. This is not a lie, I started life with GH¢70 and it's from this that I have been able to buy Lexus and constructed hostels. Everything that I'm today is from the GH¢70 that I began my entrepreneurial journey with," he said.

Nana Appiah consequently admonished the youth against wasting money on needless stuff, adding that they could use the little resources at their disposal to start something for themselves.

Netizens doubt Nana Appiah's claims

Many netizens who chanced on the video expressed doubt over Nana Appiah's claims.

@Freda pokuaa said:

"Eiii this man can lie."

@aggrey284 also said:

"Den tyms 70gh no b today's own."

@Qwãku Churches wrote:

"There is something behind his success."

@Andy Lee also wrote:

"We are tired of motivation speakers, show as the way."

@Amponsah Manasseh commented:

"How can you tell me this story."

@Homeboy Fred said:

"Masa we have heard all this before yet it turns out to be a different story."

Man builds house from ice cream business

In a related YEN.com.gh story, another young Ghanaian man also shared how he managed to build a house from his ice cream business.

The young man, in a video sighted on TikTok, said he had been in the ice cream business for 18 years and had made significant profit from it.

