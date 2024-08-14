A Ghanaian man, Mr Quist, who has lived in Germany for over 40 years recounted his life abroad

Mr Quist said America was his dream country, but he had to settle for Germany because he had a good opportunity to travel there to join his elder brother

In a recent interview, the elderly Ghanaian man, who has two adult children with a German woman, advised against inter-racial marriages

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

An elderly Ghanaian man who has been residing in Germany for over four decades has opened up about the intricacies of life and struggles abroad.

The Ghanaian man, identified as Mr Quist said he relocated to Germany in 1984, passing through Nigeria to Bulgaria to join his elder brother who was then a musician.

Mr Quist, an elderly Ghanaian man opens up in an interview with Abrokyire Y3d3 about life in Germany. Photo credit: @Abrokyire Y3d3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Speaking in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh on Abrokyire Y3d3's YouTube channel, the elderly man said he initially wanted to travel to the US but did not get the opportunity.

Mr Quist said at the time he went to Germany, there were many American and French soldiers, which made living in the country enjoyable because there was "more money in the system".

Looking old and feeling cold, Mr Quist said he had done a lot of jobs in Germany, ranging from waste collection to his current job as a gardener.

The elderly Ghanaian man, who has two adult children in Germany, advised Africans abroad against interracial marriages for the sake of protecting and expanding their cultural heritage and lineage.

"Being with a white woman as a wife is tough, this has affected a lot of people emotionally and psychologically because of the cultural differences...They have a certain character trait that does not conform to ours. Parents of these ladies have bad perceptions about people like us and so they are usually against their daughters marrying us," he said.

Reactions to Mr Quist's interview

Mr Quist's interview attracted reactions from netizens who chanced on the YouTube video.

@Lulu_Esi said:

"Lovely interview. Dada, Nyame nhyira wo."

@michaelkusiampofo8390 also said:

"The man is a great man with experience."

@user-ny7be6kh9q wrote:

"I love the interview waiting for part two."

Old borgar advises Ghanaians against moving abroad

A US-based borga has cautioned Ghanaian youth with a substantial amount in their bank account against travelling abroad to seek greener pastures.

He said anyone who had between GH¢50,000 to GH¢100,000 had no business relocating abroad. arguing that they may be richer than most people living abroad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh