The UG EC on Friday, August 16, 2024, disqualified Guru and one other aspirant from contesting the SRC elections because they are not residential students

However, in a video sighted on X, the students have asked the EC to rescind its decision and allow Guru to contest the election

Ghanaian rapper, Guru's hopes of leading the student populations of the University of Ghana (UG) have been shattered.

On Friday, August 16, 2024, news emerged that the Electoral Commission (EC) had disqualified two aspirants in the SRC presidential race.

The aspirants are Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah. and Maradona Adjei Yeboah, famously known as Guru.

A statement released to the press by the UG EC stated that Guru was not qualified to contest the Student Representative Council (SRC) elections because he was a non-residential student

The EC explained in the statement that it is mandatory for students who aspire to take leadership positions at the SRC to be residential, a requirement Maradona Adjei Yeboah, did not meet.

Reacting to the news of the disqualification, some students of the UG have threatened to boycott the SRC elections if Guru does not contest.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, the students demanded the EC to rescind its decision on their favourite candidate or face their wrath.

"No Guru, no vote, no Guru, no vote," the students were heard shouting from the balcony of their hostels.

Non-residential students angry over Guru's disqualification

Some non-residential students have also shared their displeasure over grounds for Guru's disqualification, accusing the EC of discrimination.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the online reactions to Guru's disqualification.

@GodfredAddy5 said:

"The reason for his disqualification is an insult to non resident students of the University community."

@nkansah_tw49360 also said:

"No Guru no vote !!!"

Guru to seek redress at judicial board

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that rapper Guru had announced that he would petition the University of Ghana's Judicial Board for a review of the EC's decision.

"Guru to petition UGSRC Judicial Board over disqualification from the presidential election due to his non-resident status," an X post by @univers1057fm read.

He called for calm among his supporters and assured them that he was hopeful of a favourable decision from the Judicial Board.

