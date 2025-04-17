A supercomputer has predicted the eventual winner of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League after the quarter-finals

Arsenal, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are the remaining clubs in contention for the European elite crown

Among the four clubs left in the tournament, Barcelona are seen as the least favourite to lift the prized trophy in Munich

With the dust finally settling on the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, only four clubs remain in the hunt for European glory.

Arsenal’s emphatic dispatching of defending champions Real Madrid across two legs has not only turned heads but also shifted the power dynamic heading into the final stretch of the competition.

Supercomputer predicts club to win Champions League

The Gunners, who cruised to a 5-1 aggregate triumph, are now considered favourites to lift the coveted trophy ahead of a formidable trio: five-time champions FC Barcelona, three-time winners Inter Milan, and Ligue 1 juggernauts Paris Saint-Germain, as noted by UEFA.

To get a clearer picture of who might succeed Real Madrid as the new kings of Europe, YEN.com.gh dived into data from Opta’s supercomputer, which has run its projections following the conclusion of the quarter-finals on April 16.

UCL prediction: how does the supercomputer work?

At the core of the supercomputer's analysis is a blend of historical context and present-day metrics.

It leverages the Opta Power Rankings and up-to-date betting market probabilities to assess each possible match outcome - win, draw, or loss.

These insights are based on form, tactical trends, player availability, and overall team strength.

The system then runs 10,000 full-scale tournament simulations to generate a statistically robust forecast for each team’s chances of lifting the trophy.

Who wins the 2024/25 Champions League?

Now that the science is out of the way, let’s look at how the final four stack up - from the outside contenders to the odds-on favourite.

4. FC Barcelona - 21.8%

Despite suffering a second-leg stumble against Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona came into the quarters riding a 24-game unbeaten streak (19 wins, five draws), showcasing their consistency.

However, Dortmund capitalised on gaps left by Hansi Flick's bold high line pressing scheme, exposing vulnerabilities in a system that relies heavily on positional perfection.

The Catalan giants may still find a way past Inter Milan, their next opponents in the semi-final. Flick's tournament savvy and tactical discipline could prove decisive.

3. Paris Saint-Germain - 24.0%

If entertainment were a metric, PSG would be top of the pile.

Under the meticulous guidance of Luis Enrique, the Parisians have not only sealed the French title with six games to spare but also silenced doubters by eliminating Premier League heavyweights Liverpool.

While Arsenal stand in their path to Munich, they have dispatched teams with ease and having overcome Liverpool, it won't be beyond them to add Arsenal to their list before reaching the final and eventually winning it.

2. Inter Milan - 25.5%

Inching ahead of PSG, the Nerazzurri are projected as the second-most likely champions.

Inter’s well-drilled setup and tactical versatility make them a strong bet to outlast Barcelona over two legs, with a 52.6% chance of progressing according to simulations.

Their structural discipline, combined with dangerous wing-play and a robust midfield, places them in a favourable position to secure their fourth title.

1. Arsenal - 28.7%

Topping the list, and rightly so, are Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. After dismantling Real Madrid, the Gunners now carry the momentum and belief needed to go all the way.

The North London side is statistically the most experienced club in the competition without a title to show for it.

In fact, as things stand, Mikel Arteta's men have played more games in the UCL without winning it than any other team (199).

However, something about this season feels different and the Gunners would only have themselves to blame for not capitalising.

How much Arsenal earned after quarter-final

Likewise, YEN.com.gh provided an overview of the financial rewards Arsenal is set to pocket following an impressive run in Europe.

The Gunners are assured a minimum payout of $16.8 million after securing a spot in this season's Champions League semi-finals.

