Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, the principal quiz mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Phas revealed that she has been receiving death threats from some anonymous individuals.

According to the quiz mistress, the death threats come after Prempeh College came out as winners in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finals.

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann however indicated that the death threats are not exclusive to only their year.

Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann.source:twitter/@ghraphic.com.gh

Source: Twitter

During an interview on Kessben TV and Kessben FM, Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann disclosed that usually, the threats are issued by supporters of the losing schools. She also stated that death threats are mostly issued via her private email and sometimes text messages when a school loses.

“Sometimes when a school fails to win the contest, supporters issue threats via my email”.

This would not be the first time the quiz mistress has suffered a mishap after a win from Prempeh.

In the 2017 NSMQ finally, the handbag of Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann’s handbag was declared missing after students from the Prempeh College, winners of the 2017 edition, stormed the stage with their heads to receive the coveted trophy.

The mistress' bag was later found but without its content in it.

Prempeh College emerge, winners of the 2021 competition

The Prempeh College Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, have emerged as winners of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ). This will be the fifth win for the school since their numerous appearances in the final stage of the competition beating Presec and KETASCO. Prempeh College won the very first trophy in 1994 when the competition started.

Prempeh College won the very first trophy in 1994 when the competition started.

