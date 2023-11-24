The University of Ghana has been ranked as the best university in Ghana by an independent ranking organisation.

The University of Ghana has been ranked as the best university in Ghana by EduRank, an independent ranking organisation.

The University of Ghana also placed 14th in Africa and 1,006 worldwide, according to the latest ranking by EduRank.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo (L). Source: Facebook/University of Ghana

Source: Facebook

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology was ranked second-best in Ghana, 22nd in Africa and 1,393 globally.

The University of Cape Coast came third in Ghana, 52nd in Africa, and 2,725 globally.

Ashesi was ranked 13th in Ghana, 248th in Africa, and and6435th35 in the world.

Per EduRank's criteria, it assesses research performance, non-academic prominence and visibility of its Alumni.

Using the world's largest scholarly papers database, EduRank.org ranks 14,131 universities from 183 countries with 83,166,817 scientific publications and 1,801,313,576 citations.

UG gets new training centre

The University of Ghana has benefited from a $1 million engineering sciences training centre from Toyota Ghana Company Limited.

The centre was provided as part of a deal signed between the school and the company in 2016.

Toyota also donated a bus to the university to transport students to and from the centre.

UG to sack underperforming students

The University of Ghana, Legon, will begin sacking students who fail to make a CGPA of 1.00.

Admission for undergraduate students who do not achieve the stipulated minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average for progression to the next level of students will withdrawn.

The school says if it withdraws an underperforming student's admission, it will refund any fees already paid by the student.

Akufo-Addo wants UG to be named after JB Danquah

Also, Akufo-Addo recently reiterated his desire to have the University of Ghana named after his late uncle, J.B. Danquah.

Speaking at the 75th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the University of Ghana on August 11, the President said history supports such a push.

Since 2018, Nana Akufo-Addo has been calling for the premier university to be named after the then-Gold Coast politician.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, dismissed suggestions that the prestigious institution should be named after Danquah.

