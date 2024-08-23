A former The Sharks Quiz contestant who excelled in the competition has joined Apple in London

A brilliant young man who participated in Season 3 of The Sharks Quiz has made Ghana proud by joining Apple Inc. in London.

The young man from Legon PRESEC, Sobe Faith Cyril, performed exceptionally well in the quiz and emerged as the overall best student during his time.

He also won the prestigious Presidential Scholarship from Academic City.

Faith Sobe Cyril earlier secured an internship opportunity with Amazon in Germany, and recent news indicated that the young man has joined Apple Inc. in London.

Delighted over the great news, the organisers of The Sharks Quiz took to their X handles to congratulate the young man. They wrote:

"We're thrilled to share that Sobe Faith Cyril, the Season 3 STEM and overall Best Student, as well as the recipient of the Presidential Scholarship from Academic City, has joined Apple in London!"

"We couldn't be prouder to see one of our Sharks reach such incredible heights. Keep soaring, Faith!"

Congratulations pour in for Faith Cyril

Many who saw the post were delighted over Faith's achievement. They took to the comment section to congratulate the old PRESEC boy.

Shark Quiz: PRESEC Legon makes history

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that PRESEC Legon made history in The Sharks Quiz after the school won the competition a third time.

The Presbyterian Boys successfully retained the grip on the trophy after beating St Peters Senior High School, setting a milestone in the process.

PRESEC emerged as the winner of The Sharks Quiz competition in 2020 and also won the trophy in 2023, with netizens impressed at the school.

