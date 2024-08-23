A video of a physically challenged Ghanaian student doing the Dope Nation Zormizor dance challenge has gone viral

The young lady did not allow her physical limitations to hinder her from displaying her talent in a trending video

Her video has even caught the attention of the music group themselves, who vowed to visit the school because of her

A talented, physically challenged SHS student has impressed many after a video of her dancing to Dope Nation's Zormizor surfaced online.

The young lady, a Serwaa Nyarko Girls Senior High School student, could not resist the song. She threw her arms about and swayed in her wheelchair, dancing excitedly in a video.

Her schoolmates who gathered at the scene looked on amazed as their friend displayed her God-given talent in a video.

Watch the video below:

Dope Nation responds to her video

The talented young girl's video caught the attention of many on the internet and also fascinated the music group, who promised to visit the school because of her.

"Who knows this amazing soul and where is. SERWAA NYARKO GIRLS located !! Because of her we will visit this School soon," the music duo wrote on their X handle.

Netizens hail young lady's talent

Netizens who saw the video were impressed with the young lady's talent. Many in the comment section lauded her skills, while others hailed Dope Nation for reposting her.

@dawa_god wrote:

"Make it happen."

@NanaAfiaHemaa wrote:

"Make l hit ur DM and show u where the location is."

@2BongoIdeas wrote:

"DopeNation."

@ObabyTyler wrote:

"I’m a teacher at the school. The school is located in Kumasi, Dichemso to be precise. We are just closer to the Manhyia palace."

@DenzineDenniz wrote:

"She can stand ten toes with anyone."

@KofiWolf wrote:

"Just wish she would get some prosthetics so that she can stand on her feet. God make it happen."

Mentally challenged man jams to Paluta's song

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a mentally challenged man was delighted upon hearing King Paluta's latest hit.

He could not conceal his love for the song Makoma as he energetically danced along to the trending track in the middle of the road.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

