A video of three Ghanaian ladies showing appreciation to their "boyfriend" has warmed hearts on social media

The ladies presented the guy with a bouquet of money each, balloons, and flowers among other gifts

According to inscriptions on the video, the three ladies celebrated the boy for being faithful to them

Three female Ghanaian tertiary students have celebrated their boyfriend in the full glare of their schoolmates amid fanfare.

The ladies, leading a procession of a brass band, marched to the examination hall of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) to surprise the boy with gifts.

Three Ghanaian ladies celebrate their faithful boyfriend with a money bouquet and other gifts at the end of his university final exams. Photo credit: @equiyarh0229/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Each of the three ladies presented him with a bouquet of money, flowers, balloons and other items.

The young man, shy and overwhelmed by the surprise, could only afford to smile while his friends teased and shoved him around.

It is unclear if the relationship between the ladies and the boyfriend is merely friendship or romantic. However, a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok was captioned: "We surprised our boyfriend after his final exams."

The video explained in another caption that the three ladies were celebrating the young man for being faithful.

"Faithful guys only deserve gifts," the caption read.

Reaction to the ladies' video

The video of the three ladies posted on TikTok by @equiyarh0229 was viewed by over 2000 people, registering more than 2.2k likes and 56 comments at the time of drafting this report.

@Boat said:

"The girl will remind him everyday in case if any argument."

@Akua also said:

"Wahala for his campus girlfriends oo."

@Daakyehene Nana Quame wrote:

"This man is in heaven."

@griffiths langman also wrote:

"Where una dey see people like this."

@Cvibes commented:

"imagine he didn't see top in the exams."

@JK also commented:

"thank you for showing brotherhood love."

@murphili reacted:

"boy what is the magic show as the way."

Ghanaian girl surprises her bestie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian girl presented her male best friend with gifts at his school on the occasion of his birthday.

The lady surprised the young man with a bouquet of money and a bag containing other gifts to make his special day memorable.

With excitement written all over his face, the young, in a video hugged his female friend in appreciation of her kind gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh