The University of Ghana will host the Kofi Annan Memorial Lecture on September 5, 2024, at the ISSER conference room

The university has stirred reactions by announcing that US President Joe Biden will be a speaker at the upcoming event

Netizens who saw the post have greeted it with mixed reactions, with some astounded while others are still sceptical

One of Ghana's prestigious tertiary institutions, the University of Ghana, has announced that US President Joe Biden will be a guest speaker at an upcoming event.

UG took to X to announce that the American politician would honour an invitation to speak at the Kofi Annan Memorial Lecture on Election Violence, which will be held at the ISSER conference room on September 5, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo has also been invited to speak at the much-anticipated event, scheduled for 10:30 am.

Although the institution did not indicate how Joe Biden would deliver his speech, it is likely he would rely on video call since there has been no news of the US president arriving in Ghana recently.

Netizens confused after UG's announcement

Netizens were left astounded after the University of Ghana announced Joe Biden as a guest speaker at an upcoming event.

Many did not believe the news, while others are patiently waiting for the incumbent American leader to speak at the lecture.

Biden drops out of US presidential race

Meanwhile, as YEN.com.gh reported, the US President will not contest the elections on November 7.

Joe Biden bowed out of the race to retain his Oval Office after weeks of pressure from the Democrats.

On Sunday, July 21, he said the decision was in the best interest of his political party and the country.

