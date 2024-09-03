Tyrone Marhguy, a former student of the Achimota School in Accra, is still trending after he gained a scholarship to study in the US

Photos of the former Achimota student having a fun time with some individuals have surfaced online

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the post have congratulated him on his achievement

Tyrone Marhguy is nicely settling in after he relocated to the US for his university education.

The former Achimota School student recently grabbed headlines for all the right reasons after he was granted a full scholarship to study at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania.

Tyrone Marhguy enjoys a fun time in the US, hanging out with some friends. Photo credit: @chrisatadika/X

Following Tyrone Marhguy's arrival in the US, a post that has since gone viral on social media has made it evident that the young man is making new friends and acclimatising well to his new environment.

Photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on @chrisatadika showed Tyrone Marhguy in a happy mood as he enjoyed the company of his new friends.

"Yesterday, my godmother, Nzinga said “come with me so I introduce you to my other Ghanaian godson”..little did I know that @marhguy_tyrone was the guy! Congratulations little bro on your admission to the prestigious @Penn..put Ghana on the map!" the caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 46,000 views and 20 comments.

Ghanaians commend the young man

Social media users who took to the comments of the post congratulated Tyrone Marghuy on his admission to a top university in the US.

@VanessaEboateng reacted:

"Chris, when you touch down, pass through the fundamental koko joint."

@kwabenakumdua commented:

"I find it curious, if not outright puzzling, that so many people are overly enthusiastic about the news of a young person gaining admission to a prestigious university abroad. Yes, it’s a notable personal achievement, but let's not overstate its significance for the future."

@BisaMmaa indicated:

"Free SHS is not 419 , now seee what the Lord has done. See the smiles on your face."

@niiwadey commented:

"Chief justice sitting in the corner with his pen saying “we have turned the corner and I am proud and confident to say” Man not be God, blessings to Tryone."

Tyrone emerges top scorer in Math Olympiad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Marghuy also won the National Top Scorer in the 2023 American Mathematics Olympiad.

For his accomplishment, he received a silver medal in the Vanda Science Olympiad contest.

Achimota School praised Marhguy for adding to his recent academic accomplishments.

