A TESCON President has landed in trouble for a comment deemed disrespectful about the Northern Regional Minister, Alahaji Saani Alhassan

Sayibu Afa Yaba, TESCON president at the Tamale Technical University, had posted on Facebook that it looked to him like the minister did not take his bath before meeting the president who is touring the region

Police allegedly picked up the TESCON president on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to an undisclosed location

President of pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) at the Tamale Technical University, Sayibu Afa Yaba, has been arrested by police.

Reports indicate that he was arrested on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, allegedly over comments he made on social media that sought to poke fun at the Northern Region Minister, Alhaji Saani Alhassan.

Sayibu had posted on Facebook that it seemed Alhaji Alhassan did not take his bath when he led a delegation to welcome President Akufo-Addo to the capital during his tour of the region.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the Students Representative Council (SRC) has said they are surprised by the arrest.

“We were on campus when one police officer led a team to arrest our colleague. From the introduction, we thought it was a joke. Only for him to be handcuffed and sent to the police station,” SRC president, Dauda Gafaru, told Radio Tamale.

He added:

“We were asked if it was appropriate to speak the way our colleague wrote about the minister [on Facebook],” he said to buttress his point that the arrest was over the Facebook post.

