A female student at the Nsein SHS has called for a review of the Free Senior High School policy to allow parents to make financial commitments

Tricia is making this call because she observed that some peers are not taking their studies seriously because education has been made free

The young lady's assertions on the Free SHS policy have resonated well with a section of Ghanaians who came across her views on TikTok

A student at Nsein Senior High School has advocated for a review of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) education policy, which was introduced by the ruling government in 2017.

With secondary education being made free in the country, the female student, identified as Tricia, said she has observed that most of her peers are not taking their schooling seriously.

A female student at Nsein SHS calls for a review of the free SHS policy to allow financial commitment from parents. Photo credit: @High Schools Africa/TikTok.

Recounting an encounter she had with one of her juniors in school, Tricia said the student blatantly told her he was only in school because he was asked to come.

"People come to school with their aims and objectives. Just come and learn for free, don't pay anything. Come, eat and learn and sleep, and when you are done, you complete school with your good grades and you go and become the person you want to become. They don't see that as a good opportunity, they think people have to force them to come because it's free. Everything is free so they can just come and waste time and then go back however they want to go," she stated.

Due to this, Tricia has called for parents to be allowed to make some financial commitments towards their ward's education at the SHS level.

Tricia said she believes that when parents are asked to pay parts of the fees, they would be forced to ensure their wards take their studies seriously.

"What I'm thinking is that there should be financial commitment. Parents should pay for something., school fees, not full but part. If they pay something and they know that part of their money, part of their pocket, and part of their sweat is going into their child's education, they would know how to talk sense into their heads," she opined.

Ghanaians agree with Tricia's assertion

Ghanaians online seemed to agree with Tricia's assertion upon coming across the video of her interview with Goshers, a social media content creator, on TikTok.

@Hajia nawaa said:

"My teacher once said he can make our classes free but if he does we won’t take it serious so he collected 1gh way back in 2015."

@Nana Ama Sweetie also said:

"This is very interesting she has said it all God bless her, only the wise will understand her."

@Alfred Nana Ansah wrote:

"Another one oooh parents have to pay something before sending their child to school very deep only the wise will be understanding."

Mahama affirms commitment to FSHS.

In a related development, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the presidential candidate of the oppositional National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, had reiterated his commitment to the FSHS policy.

Speaking during a media engagement recently, Mahama promised to improve the policy if elected as president for the second time in the December 7 elections and refuted claims that he intended to cancel the policy if elected.

