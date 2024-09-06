A Nsein SHS student sparked debate by claiming her school doesn't participate in the NSMQ because it does not promote academic excellence

Netizens quickly pointed out Richlove Oduro's school's previous participation in the competition, including a recent regional contest this June

Several social media users have also wondered why the Nsein SHS student would want to make such disparaging comments about the NSMQ

A student of Nsein SHS started a social media debate after she made some controversial comments about the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ).

According to Richlove Oduro, her school does not participate in the NSMQ because it is just a show that does not promote academic excellence.

Social media users share screenshots to prove that Nsein SHS participates in NSMQ. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

Her comment on the NSMQ has several people sharing their opinions on social media, especially X.

However, some netizens have found proof that her school has competed in the NSMQ several times, making her comments questionable.

One of the screenshots shared by @prof99_ showed that on June 18, 2024, Nsein SHS competed in the regional NSMQ competition, the winners of which made it to the national contest.

However, the school was overcome by Shama SHS in that batch. Other proof shows that Nsein SHS has made it to the nationals a few times but has never reached the finals.

Netizens react to NSMQ proof

After the evidence was dropped, several people wondered why Richlove Oduro made such comments against the NSMQ. YEN.com.gh has collated some comments.

@prof99_ said:

“The nobles from Nsein SHS competed in NSMQ regionals, why is she saying they don’t focus on ‘show’? Because you didn’t make it, must you make it look as if it is of no importance, hmm.”

@pkayyyyys wrote:

“That’s ghana for you”

@Kuamemyron13 said:

“The girl was not making sense”

@two_oxide wrote:

“Cook”

@two_oxide said:

“I was wondering if her school had won it before, would she have said what she said?”

@Eddie344715931 wrote:

“I'm even surprised you guys are against her but she is saying the real fact. Nsmq and ucl is the same. They are fun”

@KofiAkwetey1 said:

“Your school is irrelevant, so you want to talk down on NSMQ. Such trash comments from her”

Former NSMQ passed E-maths without calculator

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Anjali Ratod, the brilliant student representing the Tamale SHS in the 2019 National Science and Math Quiz, shared how the competition positively influenced her.

According to her, she wrote her WASSCE elective math without a calculator because she participated in the NSMQ. She said that was one of the many effects the national quiz had on her life, and she was grateful for it.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh