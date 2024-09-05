A video of a student of Nsein Senior High School explaining why her school does not participate in the NSMQ has surfaced online

The young lady in the viral video indicated the NSMQ is just a show and that her school produces nobles

Her comments have triggered mixed reactions from the general public, with some supporting her claim and others disputing it

An Nsein Senior High School student has started a social media debate following her comments about the NSMQ.

In an attempt to explain why her school is not featured in the National Science and Maths Quiz competition, the young lady indicated that NSMQ is "just a show" that does not portray academic excellence.

In an online video, she noted that her school, on the other hand, is a great institution noted for producing nobles and that her school is not meant for shows. Bragging further about her school, she indicated that Nsein SHS produces great minds to correct the mistakes of students from schools that excel in the NSMQ.

Young lady's comment ignites debate

The young lady's comments have generated a flurry of reactions on social media. Netizens who saw her video expressed mixed reactions, with some agreeing with her assertion and others disagreeing.

@Frankiecandid wrote:

"Science without practicality is useless... Other countries are producing phones we are here drawing and labeling fish and cow."

@DavidAmpah4 wrote:

"The girl is too much, this is WISDOM, the problem is a SHOW nothing else."

@magabush2020 wrote:

"Hmmm. Our Father’s should be ready cos this new generation will ask difficult questions and demand answers."

@UsmanZannaah wrote:

"NSMQ isn’t useless. It sharpens critical thinking, while schools focus on overall growth. Both are essential."

@Fatherbernarddd wrote:

"We have smart girls like this and the others in C class schools are doing Amili Amili and pop smoke bandana on TikTok."

Former NSMQ star recounts passing WASSCE

Meanwhile, the National Science and Maths Quiz, has experienced nobles who have excelled in academics, gotten scholarships to study abroad, and excelled in life.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a former NSMQ participant recounted how she passed her elective maths paper without using a calculator.

Anjali Ratod, the brilliant student who represented Tamale SHS in 2019, said the competition played a role in her academic journey.

