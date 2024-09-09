President Akufo-Addo has defended the government’s decision to maintain the Free SHS for all students regardless of income level.

In response to calls for targeted implementation of the policy, Akufo-Addo said people who can afford should send their wards to fee-paying private schools.

He stressed that public schools that are funded by the taxpayer should be free for all Ghanaians.

“That is why the number of pupils who have access to secondary education has doubled since the introduction of the free senior high school policy.”

Akufo-Addo’s comments came during an address to the Ghana Bar Association conference.

The President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Yaw Acheampong Boafo, had urged the government to review the Free SHS policy, suggesting the intervention be targeted.

Source: YEN.com.gh