Free SHS: Akufo-Addo Tells Parents To Send Their Wards To Private Schools If They Can Afford
President Akufo-Addo has defended the government’s decision to maintain the Free SHS for all students regardless of income level.
In response to calls for targeted implementation of the policy, Akufo-Addo said people who can afford should send their wards to fee-paying private schools.
He stressed that public schools that are funded by the taxpayer should be free for all Ghanaians.
“That is why the number of pupils who have access to secondary education has doubled since the introduction of the free senior high school policy.”
Akufo-Addo’s comments came during an address to the Ghana Bar Association conference.
The President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Yaw Acheampong Boafo, had urged the government to review the Free SHS policy, suggesting the intervention be targeted.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.