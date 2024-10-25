The 2024 NSMQ semi-finals will be a highly anticipated contest between Osei Tutu SHS, Mfantsipim School, and PRESEC, Legon

While some have predicted a win for Osei Tutu SHS, others believe PRESEC or Mfantsipim will come out on top in the semis

Several netizens commented on the NSQM's semi-final contest and said it would be a tough one even before the grand finale

The 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz is slowly getting to the point where a winner will be crowned.

The quarter-finals are almost over, and that will lead the qualifying schools from the contest to the semi-finals.

Osei Tutu SHS will contest against Mfantsipim School and PRESEC, Legon, in the 2024 NSMQ semi-finals. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

One semi-final contest many will watch is the one between Osei Tutu SHS, Mfantsipim School, and Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, popularly called PRESEC.

Some netizens are tipping Osei Tutu SHS to win the competition and qualify for the finals, while others are predicting a win for either PRESEC or Mfatsipim.

If PRESEC wins the 2024 NSMQ, this would be their ninth trophy, while Mfantsipim could lift their third trophy.

However, Osei Tutu SHS will lift their first trophy if they win the 2024 NSMQ.

The semi-final contest will be held on October 27, 2024.

Netizens comments on 2024 NSMQ semis contest

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the fixture in the national quiz's semi-final contest.

@edoaadash said:

"Good job guys. Secret to beat. Presec is never allow them to gap in the speed race."

@kojotweets wrote:

"You guys better kick those Presec boys out this time 😡"

@addm1000 said:

"We need to smack them icl. Like 10+ points difference."

@MOPOSINNER wrote:

"You mean your journey to be sent back home losing the Semis??..okay we Dey!!!🤝"

@fiifizard said:

"Chart ato herrh after 10 years...🥱Osei Tutu Boys' School to hand another painful defeat to send PreSec back to Madina...Too easy for OT."

