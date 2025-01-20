The University of Ghana SRC President has lamented the increase in Residential Facility User Fees (RFUF) by the management of the school

Guru explained in a press release that there has been a 20% increase in the fee without prior consultation with the SRC

He urged students to remain calm as his team engaged with stakeholders to deliberate on possible solutions

UG SRC president Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, has expressed displeasure over a sudden increase in Residential Facility User Fees (RFUF) by the school's management.

In a press statement, the renowned musician noted that the decision was taken without prior consultation with the Student Representative Council (SRC).

According to the statement, traditional hostel fees have increased by 20% due to the government's decision to withdraw payment of electricity bills for students.

"Thus, traditional halls are required to pay their own electricity bills. This means that incoming level 100s are paying GH¢3,000 instead of the previous GH¢2,500 while continuing students pay GH¢1,500 instead of GH¢1,000 for next semester," he said.

In another press release, the SRC indicated that he had engaged stakeholders and arrived at a decision to petition management over the decision.

