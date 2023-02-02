Samira Bawumia has commissioned a learning and literacy centre at the Kanda cluster of schools

Samira Bawumia, wife of vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned a learning and literacy centre at the Kanda cluster of schools in the Greater Accra Region.

This was done under the Samira Empowerment Humanitarian Project (SEHP) which aims at inculcating a culture of reading among school pupils.

SEHP donates 200,000 books to basic schools

The project, which has since its beginning donated more than 200,000 books to 64 basic schools around the nation, is estimated to benefit nearly 400,000 pupils.

Speaking at the refurbishment and retooling of the modern library at the Kanda cluster of schools, Samira said the initiative will continue to foster a culture of reading among students and pupils in the nation.

Netizens have been reacting to the gesture by Samira with some lauding. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of them below.

@AbdulRaufIbra20

The future 1st lady of the Republic of Ghana

@KofiAwortwe11

You are doing so well for mother Ghana. Keep doing what you do best

@HabibLooksharp

Nice

Twum Darko

This is truly impressive, amazing and inspirational. May God bless you for kindness and I can't wait to see you as our first lady in 2025....

Samira Sulley

We are proud of you Mummy. You are inspiring and touching lives.

Sheikh Idrees

Leadership by example ....Continue serving Humanity !

Rhetta Afriyie Opoku

Well done and congratulations to you. God bless your heart and be divine uplifted. Really proud of you

Maryam Ibrahim Rabo

Very impressive! , keep it up , so much admire ur style.

Samira donates to students of Akuapem North

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samira had donated some educational materials to boost early childhood mathematics in Akuapem North.

The donations were made under the Samira Empowerment for Humanitarian Project (SEHP), which donated educational resource materials to schools in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern Region and assist with girl-child education.

In all, over three hundred (300) children from ten (10) schools in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern Region benefitted from the initiative.

