A young boy has triggered reactions on social media after he gained admission to study at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW)

The old student of Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School achieved this academic milestone at the age of 13

A video of Prince acting shy as some continuing students stopped to interact with him on campus has generated reactions online

An alumnus of Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School has become an internet sensation after news of his academic success went viral.

This comes after Prince David reportedly gained admission to study at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) at the age of 13.

A 13-year-old student has reportedly gained admission to study at the University of Education, Winneba. Photo credit: @odoivincent/TikTok, @UEW Diaries/Facebook

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of UEW Diaries celebrated Prince for becoming a university student at a very young age.

"Inspiring moments with a determined 13-year-old pursuing his degree at the University of Education, Winneba." the caption read.

A video which has also gone viral on TikTok showed the moment the 13-year-old prodigy apparently after attending lectures was stopped by some students who were left in awe and could not stop admiring him.

Although they tried to engage him in a conversation, Prince simply kept quiet and listened to them talk after which he walked away.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 23,000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians celebrate the UEW prodigy

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated the 13-year-old on his academic strides.

Yaw Dwarkwaa wrote:

"Wow, I would like to hear more about his story because this proves that he is really intelligent. The sky is just the limit."

Cobby J indicated:

"At 13 years I was in class 6 how did he attend school? I am even surprised"

Mabella indicated:

"When old was he after completing J. H. S."

car4704 wrote:

"Don’t call him herr! Give him some respect."

Nana Aba reacted:

"Yes I saw him at Faculty I was surprise."

