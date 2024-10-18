Okuapeman SHS got a win in the preliminary rounds of the NSMQ, defeating St. Thomas Aquinas SHS and Adukrom Presby SHTS

Their performance saw them earn a total of 48 points, while St. Thomas Aquinas and Adukrom SHS had 28 and 23 respectively

A contestant for St. Thomas Aquinas expressed disappointment and promised that his school would do better in the NSMQ next year

St. Thomas Aquinas SHS has been knocked out of the ongoing 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) at the preliminary stages.

The one-time competition winners suffered a humiliating defeat as they faced Okuapeman SHS and Adukrom Presby SHTS.

Anthony Tang, an NSMQ contestant for St Thomas Aquinas, expresses disappointment over the NSMQ exit. Photo credit: @NSMQ Ghana/X, JoyNews/YouTube

Source: UGC

At the end of the contest, Okapuapem SHS advanced to the next stage after securing a commanding victory with 48 points.

St. Thomas Aquinas SHS came in second with 28 points, whereas Adukrom Presby SHTS came third with 23 points.

Speaking on the sidelines after the contest, Anthony Tang, an NSMQ contestant for St. Thomas Aquinas, did not hide his frustration.

He admitted that specific errors made during the contest contributed to their poor performances.

Tang expressed optimism that his school would work on its shortfall and perform well in next year's NSMQ competition.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Tang expressing his disappointment had over 400 likes and 70 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Aquinas' NSMQ exit

Many people who commented on the trending video also shared varied opinions on St. Thomas Aquinas's performance.

Wonder Emtee Sarfo commented:

'The guy is seriously pained."

Peter Attiso reacted:

"They have started the show again."

King Mànuël added:

"Aquinas disappointing."

Koka Frederick reacted:

"Oh the guy is pained."

Otumfuo donates a new trophy to NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II donated a trophy to Primetime Limited, the organisers of the NSMQ.

According to the Managing Director of Primetime, Nana Akua Aboagyewaa Mensa-Bonsu, the new trophy would be launched in 2024.

This was explained at the 2023 NSMQ finale in Accra, where Presec Legon defeated Achimota School and Opoku Ware School to win.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh