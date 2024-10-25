Wesley Girls' High School has secured a semi-final spot in the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ)

The Central Region-based school defeated St. Peter's Senior High School and Mawuli School

Social media users have celebrated Wesley Girls' High School on their impressive win

Wesley Girls' High School has qualified for the semi-finals of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The Cape Coast-based girls' school booked its ticket to a nail-biting contest at the expense of St. Peter's Senior High School and Mawuli School.

From the start of the contest, Wesley Girls proved to be a strong side for the three-time winners and Mawuli School, as it won the first two rounds and tied on points with St Peters in the third round.

Wesley Girls resumed the lead in the fourth round with 44 points, whereas St Peters came second with 41 points, with Mawuli School in third place with 24 points.

St. Peters caused a momentary upset after they overtook Wesley Girls in the fifth and final round after having a string of riddles with just one riddle to go.

Wesley Girls, however, had the last laugh as Thyra Dede Doku pounced on the last riddle on the first clue to help her school clinch victory.

At the end of the contest, Wesley Girls' High School emerged first with 51 points, St Peters came second with 48 points, and Mawuli took the third spot with 24 points.

The thought of advancing to the semi-finals of the NSMQ in such a dramatic fashion brought joy to Wesley Girls' students, who exhibited their singing prowess by singing one jama song after the other.

At the time of writing the report, a post on the NSMQ page announcing that Wesley Girls' High School moved to the semi-final had received over 100,000 views and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend Wesley Girls' High School

Netizens have celebrated Wesley Girls for their impressive showing at NSMQ so far.

@0panaa_1 reacted:

"The only eastern region Sch left in the competition is Koforidua sec tech'

SON OF REGWANGWAN

@Eskimi_Citizen reacted:

"Persco will never make it in heaven. Now tell me why sec tech is not the best Sch in eastern region"

@weedw88 stated:

"Wow, what an impressive performance from Wesley Girls' High School! Keep up the great work, everyone!"

Social media users who commented on the post congratulated Wesley Girls' High School on advancing to the semi-final of the NSMQ.

St Thomas Aquinas exit NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that St. Thomas Aquinas SHS were kicked out from the ongoing 2024 NSMQ.

The one-time competition winners failed to impress as they faced Okuapeman SHS and Adukrom Presby SHTS.

Okapuapem SHS qualified for the next stage after securing a commanding 48-point victory.

St. Thomas Aquinas SHS came in second with 28 points, while Adukrom Presby SHTS came third with 23 points.

