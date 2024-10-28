PRESEC Legon, the reigning NSMQ champion, has been kicked out of the ongoing competition, dashing their hopes of winning a ninth trophy

This is after Mfantsipim School emerged victorious in the Sunday, October 26, 2024, semi-final contest

PRSEC's unprecedented defeat left netizens with mixed reactions as some rejoiced over it while others were heartbroken

The hopes of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon, were dashed at the semi-final stage of the National Science and Maths Quiz competition held over the weekend.

PRESEC Legon was kicked out of the quiz by Mfantsipim School after failing to answer a tie-breaker question.

The high-stakes contest in Cape Coast saw the two powerhouses locked in a head-to-head battle that ended in a nerve-racking tie-breaker.

Both teams displayed an impressive command of knowledge in science and mathematics, and the scores remained close throughout the contest.

Despite their efforts, PRESEC Legon, an eight-time NSMQ champion, couldn't overcome Mfantsipim as the participants secured the win by correctly answering a crucial tie-breaker question.

Netizens rejoice over PRESEC Legon's defeat

The NMSQ reigning champion's defeat garnered mixed reactions on social media. While the news broke many hearts online, others jubilated over their defeat.

@Manlike Kandy Man wrote:

"Congrats Botwe. Thank y’all too for the hate on OT. These things makes us stronger. See y’all next year."

@Hendrix Abubakar Jnr wrote:

"NYAME Y3 NYAME !!!! God is a MOBA indeed."

Suraiya Gomda wrote:

"Congratulations botwe boys. Heeeaaattt."

Ernest Addae wrote:

"Presec please try by all means and be victorious in this contest."

Nana Ama Danso wrote:

"So happy they won."

@Solomon Arhinful wrote:

"Two Methodist school vrs Presbyterian school at least one Methodist school must win."

Safari Kona wrote:

"Congratulations botwe. What a fantastic contest!

@Ögä Böb wrote:

"Congratulations presec."

Mfantsipim School defeats Prempeh College

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Mfantsipim School qualified for the semi-final stage of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The Central Region-based school defeated Prempeh College and Swedru Senior High to advance to the next stage. Social media users were delighted and celebrated Mfantsipim on the win.

