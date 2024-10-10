The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Johnson Nyarko-Boampong, has been given clearance to return to work

The Cape Coast High Court granted a stay of execution on an earlier injunction that had barred him from acting in his official capacity

Nyarko-Boampong had been barred from acting as the vice-chancellor because of a lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of his extension in office

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Johnson Nyarko-Boampong, has been allowed to resume his duties following a Cape Coast High Court ruling.

The court granted a stay of execution on an earlier injunction that had barred him from acting officially.

Prof. Johnson Nyarko-Boampong is no longer barred from acting as UCC Vice-Chancellor. Source: University Of Cape Coast

Source: Facebook

Joy News reported that the court also issued an order for an interlocutory injunction against the University, its Governing Council, and the Chairman of the Council, prohibiting them from discussing or making decisions related to his removal.

The ruling also restrains the university from taking any action that could affect his reappointment until the court makes a final decision.

Nyarko-Boampong had been barred from acting as the vice-chancellor by a court because of a lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of his extension in office.

His four-year term as the university's vice-chancellor ended on July 31, 2024.

The vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Coast recently appealed to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene in the school’s leadership troubles.

Nyarko-Boampong believes that the intervention of Otumfuo will calm the tensions in the renowned Central Region school.

The vice-chancellor is concerned that the school could be returning to the days it was called the “University of Constant Confusion.”

University Of Cape Coast ranked best Ghana university

YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast has been ranked as the best university in Ghana in the US News and World Report Global Universities Rankings.

The University of Cape Coast said the ranking affirms the university's ambitions to be acclaimed.

The US News and World Report Global Universities Rankings covered 2,250 universities.

The Cape Coast school is also ranked 29 in Africa, right above the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, which placed 30th. The University of Ghana was ranked 33.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh