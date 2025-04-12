Popular Ghanaian preacher Jesus Ahuofe has predicted Ghana's next president in a recent prophecy

In a video, Jesus Ahuofe indicated that God had revealed to him the name of the next person to ascend the high office, starts with a J

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section with some hailing the pastor and others doubting his words

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian preacher, Jesus Ahuofe, has dropped a prophecy about the next person to ascend Ghana's presidency.

Addressing his congregants, the pastor noted that God had revealed Ghana's next president to him as in previous elections.

Ghanaian pastor says the name of Ghana's next president begins with a J. Image source: Julius Debrah, Jane Naana

Source: Facebook

According to Jesus Ahuofe, the person's name starts with a "J." The renowned preacher bragged in a video about seeing a vision concerning Ghana's 2016 and 2020 general elections and told his church members that his words had come to pass.

Jesus Ahuofe noted that President Mahama would excel in his tenure and this would pave the way for another term for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Watch the video below:

Jesus Ahuofe is one of the many Ghanaian pastors who prophesied about President John Dramani Mahama's victory ahead of the much-anticipated 2024 elections.

Despite lamenting being neglected by the party a few months after the election, the renowned preacher says President Mahama's tenure would be good.

He says the sitting president will elevate poverty, introduce good policies and ensure the livelihoods of Ghanaians improve.

He noted that Ghanaians would want Mr Mahama to run for a third term as a result but he would refuse due to his respect for the constitution,

The preacher noted that Mr Mahama's great performance would make Ghanaians love and trust the NDC.

Ghanaians react to Jesus Ahuofe's prophecy

Netizens who saw the video about Jesus Ahuofe's prophecy expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some believed the prophecy, others were sceptical about his words.

@Deon Keys wrote:

"By their fruits ye shall know."

@Essah Emmanuel wrote:

"Oman baako, emu nsem bebree."

@Deon keys wrote:

"Stomach prophets who are seeking favours from politicians."

@Afrigood wrote:

"Mede3 I'm patiently waiting for the one who will prophesy about the day that Jesus will come so that I can sell my properties 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 and chop the money before I go to heaven. na yabr3 mo."

@Bluntghana wrote:

"It is only in Ghana that prophets see the next president years to elections. As for the important things, they never talk about them."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh