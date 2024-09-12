Three Ghanaian men visited Nsein SHS to meet Richlove Oduro after her viral remarks criticizing the NSMQ

One visitor, an Asamankese SHS alumnus, agreed with her stance and explained why he believed she was right

Several social media users took to the comments section to express views on the three men's visit to Nsein SHS

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Three Ghanaian men travelled from Accra to Nsein Senior High School to visit Richlove Oduro and learn more about the school.

Richlove Oduro trended recently for giving her opinion on the relevance or otherwise of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Three Ghanaian men pass through Nsein SHS to see Richlove Oduro. Photo credit: @highschoolafrica

Source: TikTok

She explained that her school does not participate in the NSMQ because it is just a show which should not be used as a standard for measuring a school’s intelligence.

The controversial video shared on social media caused some mixed reactions. Some agreed with her, while others did not.

In a TikTok video shared by @highschoolafrica, the three men who visited the school said they needed to meet Richlove Oduro because of what she said.

One of them told her he was an old student of Asamankese SHS and agreed with what she said.

“I went to Asamankese Secondary School. It’s bogus. The truth is they always underrated us, but we always come up tops.”

They spoke to Goshers and a teacher at the school as well. Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on visit to Richlove

Several social media users who saw the video shared their thoughts in the comments section. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

King Felix (Torgbui 1) said:

"I follow you bcos of Oduro Richlove"

Dice_kwadwo wrote:

"seriously Richlove has placed the school on the map coz most of us had never heard of the school"

Dorcy said:

"is Richlove not Sofo Maame Oduro's daughter... The way she talks err"

Animaa wrote:

"There’s actually no sense in what she said i don’t understand the hype tho"

Rich Macklin 🥰❤️🦋❤️‍🔥 said:

"My name am also Richlove the name Richlove is expensive and we are brilliant 🥰🥰"

~AFA~👌🏾 wrote:

"As Sowah man Dey Nsein no wonder.. this man is discipline🔥😂 Don’t try him at all. Nsein Senior high and Tarkwa Senior high are great schools to be🔥🔥"

Dzidudu said:

"Richlove is actually having something pleasant in the near future. I wont be surprised if she becomes a running mate for some big political party 🥰🥰🥰"

king cosby wrote:

"So if her school was part of nsmq would she have talk that about the program sometimes let’s be honest with ourselves those who participated in these competitions are actually brilliant guys"

Nsein SHS student backtracks on NSMQ comment

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Richlove Oduro clarified what she said about the NSMQ.

In a video, she explained that she never said the NSMQ was a bogus show, as some have suggested.

However, she urged Ghanaians not to use the NSMQ as the standard to determine a school's ability.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh