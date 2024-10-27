The Ghanaian contestant at this year's Miss Grand International put smiles of pride on the faces of Ghanaians after winning a title at this year's competition

Sage-La'Parriea Yakubu was adjudged the Best in Evening Gown at the just-ended contest which took place on October 25, 2024

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and hailed the contestant in the comments section of the video

Ghana was not left out at the 2024 Miss Grand International beauty pageant, as the country's rep took home a prestigious title for her outstanding outfit.

Miss Grand Ghana, Sage-La'Parriea Yakubu, emerged as the standout winner at the beauty pageant, taking home the Best in Evening Gown title.

She wore a lovely yellow outfit designed like an eagle. Her beautiful gown paid homage to Ghana’s national animal, the tawny eagle, symbolically represented on the country’s coat of arms, leaving many in awe.

Watch the video below:

Miss Grand International finale held

The grand finale of the Miss Grand International beauty pageant was held on October 25, 2024. Over 70 countries contested, and although the Ghanaian contestand did her best, she could not win the overall title. 20-year-old Rachel Gupta from India won the enviable title of Miss Grand International 2024.

Netizens react to Miss Grand Ghana's title

Netizens who saw the post about Sage-La'Parriea Yakubu winning the title for the best dressed were impressed they took to the comments section to express their views.

@mensurohwee wrote:

"Coat of arms paa ooh. Congrats to her."

@oswellcole wrote:

"Ghana Commercial Bank won’t be happy she took their eagle out."

@99_biollion wrote:

"This one dea wonder woman oo."

@99_biollion wrote:

"Amazing."

@RichmondKAnim wrote:

"Beautiful…… she should have carried some small dirty water along to show how the GOLD is spoiling our WATER."

@Pachecolart77 wrote:

"This one na Asgard guard."

@GudboiT wrote:

"Woow amazing."

@Yaaba_v wrote:

"we won something."

Source: YEN.com.gh